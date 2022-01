In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, our topic is inflation. Kevin shares the basics on what inflation is, and how it affects your long-term buying power. He also explains why investing is a better solution than hiding your money under the mattress. Learn more by watching this video.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป