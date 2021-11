In this week’s Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about market cycles, or patterns we see that can affect our investments. Kevin talks about the relationship between the economy and market. He also discusses the impact on the market when the economy is doing well, as well as when the economy slows down. Kevin shares where investors focus during both of those times.

