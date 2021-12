In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about all of the deductions that are taken out of your paycheck. Kevin explains what each of the deductions are, and how they are used at the federal and state levels. He also talks about how contributing to a 401k can really make sense for everyone.

