In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we conclude our three part series on philanthropy. Kevin explains why it is important to check with your financial advisor and tax preparer when you want to make donations. He explains how giving from an IRA through a Qualified Charitable Distribution could be advantageous to you when you donate. Find out more by watching this video.

