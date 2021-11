In this week’s Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about sudden wealth. Kevin delves into his past experience as a professional football player, and shares some lessons learned from players who squandered their sudden wealth and later filed for bankruptcy. He talks about what to do if you receive a large inheritance, or win the lottery, and how important it is build a financial plan to keep that newfound wealth from slipping away.

