Planning for Retirement – Unexpected Expenses

In this Financial Quick Hits, Kevin McDermott continues the series about preparing for retirement. Kevin talks about what happens if expenses in retirement are greater than you expected, or an event occurs that requires a large withdrawal from your savings. Watch to learn more. Find more Financial Quick Hits segments here: https://kobi5.com/category/features/financial-quick-hits/ Financial Quick Hits is sponsored by Morgan Stanley.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.