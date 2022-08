In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we are continuing our series on types of bonds. This week, Kevin talks about T-Bills. T-Bills, or Treasury Bills, have many of the same characteristics as T-Bonds and T-Notes, but with a shorter maturity. Watch to learn more.

