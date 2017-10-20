On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by South Medford High School Football Coach Bill Singler discussing the successes of the current team, his 40 year history as a football coach, his forthcoming retirement from teaching, and his thoughts regarding injuries in the sport.
Five on 5 – Bill Singler – South Medford High School
