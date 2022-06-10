Five on 5 – Allen Berreth – VP of Operations, Pacific Power

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff June 9, 2022

On tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Allen Berreth to discuss plans to minimize wildfire risk this summer.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content