Five on 5 – Ashley Blakely (Jackson Co. Fire Dist. #3) Christi MacLaren (American Red Cross)

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Ashley Blakely from Jackson County Fire District #3 and Christi MacLaren from the American Red Cross discussing how their organizations are partnering up this weekend to provide free smoke detectors for those whom need them. They will be giving out smoke detectors door to door in Eagle Point and Central Point on April 20th between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, but the offer extends to anyone living in the Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Curry County areas if requested.