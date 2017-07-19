Home
Five on 5 – Bern Case – Medford International Airport Director

Five on 5 – Bern Case – Medford International Airport Director

Features Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Bern Case the Director of Medford International Airport discussing his retirement and his 50 year service to this community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics