Five on 5 – Congressman Peter DeFazio – (D) Oregon

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Democratic U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio from KLSR in Eugene discussing his 17th term in the House of Representatives, the Federal Aviation Bill that just passed the Senate, disclosure of President Trump’s tax returns, and his role if he were selected to be the Chairman of the House of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

