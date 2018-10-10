On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by United Way of Jackson County CEO Dee Anne Everson discussing the dedication of their new headquarters at 60 Hawthorne Street taking place on October 10th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The public is welcome to attend.
Five on 5 – Dee Anne Everson – United Way of Jackson County
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by United Way of Jackson County CEO Dee Anne Everson discussing the dedication of their new headquarters at 60 Hawthorne Street taking place on October 10th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The public is welcome to attend.