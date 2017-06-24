HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Doug Brown and Mark Dodson – Klamath Freedom Days Five on 5 – Doug Brown and Mark Dodson – Klamath Freedom Days Features Five on 5 June 23, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Doug Brown and Mark Dodson discussing Klamath Freedom Days at the Klamath County Fair Grounds. For More Information: klamathfc.org or basinbrewandq.com Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »