Five on 5 – Doyle Canning – (D) Candidate, U.S. Representative, Oregon 4th District Posted by Newsroom Staff April 22, 2022 On tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Doyle Canning to see why she thinks she has what it takes to win the election. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Features Five on 5 Newsroom Staff April 22, 2022 Previous Article Wet April in Rogue Valley could keep fire season at bay