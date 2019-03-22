Home
Five on 5 – Dr. Kelley Burnett, DO & Liz James – Southern Oregon LGBTQ+ Health Summit

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Dr. Kelley Burnett, DO, the Lead Medical Director at AllCare Health as well as Liz James, the former CEO of Lesbian Health Initiative in Houston, Texas and current volunteer leader with AARP Southern Oregon Community Action Team. They are here discussing the Southern Oregon LGBTQ+ Health Summit, a two-day educational conference taking place on May 9th and 10th at the Jackson County Health and Human Resources building on Holly Street.

For More Information:
SOLGBTQHEALTHSUMMIT.ORG

