On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Freddy Sennhauser, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Allcare Health discussing the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage, what treatments are covered by these plans, and how to enroll.
Five on 5 – Freddy Sennhauser – Allcare Health
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Freddy Sennhauser, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Allcare Health discussing the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage, what treatments are covered by these plans, and how to enroll.