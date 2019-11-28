HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Geneva Craig – AARP Oregon Andrus Award Winner Five on 5 – Geneva Craig – AARP Oregon Andrus Award Winner Features Five on 5 November 27, 2019 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by AARP Oregon Andrus Award Winner Geneva Craig discussing her history of volunteerism, what she enjoys most about volunteering, and the time she met Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1960s. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »