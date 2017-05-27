HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Grant Walker – RCC Director of Marketing and Recruitment Five on 5 – Grant Walker – RCC Director of Marketing and Recruitment Features Five on 5 May 26, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Grant Walker, RCC Director of Marketing and Recruitment discussing the advantages of going to a community collage. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »