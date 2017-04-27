Home
Five on 5 – Jeanine Moy & Nichte Verdugo – People’s Climate March for Climate, Jobs & Justice

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jeanine Moy & Nichte Verdugo discussing the People’s Climate March for Climate, Jobs & Justice coming up this Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at Pear Blossom Park (312 E 4th St.) in Medford.

