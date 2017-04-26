On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jill McGinnis, Communications Manager of Public Affairs for Safeway and Albertsons Stores, discussing the grand opening of the new Safeway in Ashland taking place on April 26th, 2016 at 8:00 AM.
Five on 5 – Jill McGinnis – Safeway/Albertsons
