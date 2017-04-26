Home
Five on 5 – Jill McGinnis – Safeway/Albertsons

Five on 5 – Jill McGinnis – Safeway/Albertsons

Features Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jill McGinnis, Communications Manager of Public Affairs for Safeway and Albertsons Stores, discussing the grand opening of the new Safeway in Ashland taking place on April 26th, 2016 at 8:00 AM.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics