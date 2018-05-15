On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ravissipour discussing the implementation of Treatment Court, a system within the courts to help people who have committed drug offenses receive treatment and stay out of jail.
Five on 5 – Judge Kelly Ravissipour – Jackson County Circuit Court
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ravissipour discussing the implementation of Treatment Court, a system within the courts to help people who have committed drug offenses receive treatment and stay out of jail.