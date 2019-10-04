Home
Five on 5 – Kellie Battaglia – ACCESS

Features Five on 5

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by ACCESS Development Director Kellie Battaglia discussing the organization’s upcoming annual Christmas Shoebox Program, where community members bring wrapped shoeboxes filled with everything from everyday essentials to holiday trinkets to senior citizens, the disabled, or anyone who might be home bound for the holidays. If you would like to donate a shoebox or items for a shoebox, collections will be done until December 10th at the ACCESS office at 3630 Aviation Way in Medford, OR.

For More Information:
accesshelps.org

