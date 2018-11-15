Home
Five on 5 – Kim Wallan – (R) Medford

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Republican State Representative Elect Kim Wallan discussing her upcoming trips to Salem, her plans for her first few months in office, how her exprience working with local organizations has prepared her for the job, working towards bettering education, and her thoughts on a potential Climate Change Bill.

