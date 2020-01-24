Five on 5 – Laz Ayala & Nicholas Alexander – Illegal The Project

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by local businessman Laz Ayala and filmmaker Nicholas Alexander discussing their film, “Illegal: The Project.” The film covers the topic of humanizing the conversation of immigration by showing the journey that Laz Ayala went on as a former undocumented immigrant to being a naturalized citizen, as well as the stories of others. The film will be premiering in mid-February at a film festival in New York City, and will be screened at the Ashland Independent Film Festival.
For More Information:
illegaltheproject.com
Also on Facebook