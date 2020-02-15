Five on 5 – Lydia Salvey – Medford Jackson County Chamber of Commerce

Home
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Lydia Salvey, Vice President of Communication and Programs for the Medford Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, discussing the upcoming Lemonade Day event. Lemonade Day is a free educational youth program that teaches kids entrepreneurship and business by having them own and operate a lemonade stand. The kick off party for the event will be on February 27th at 10:30 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

LEMONADE DAY MEDFORD & JACKSON CO. on Facebook
lemonadeday.org/medford-jackson-county

