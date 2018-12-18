On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by City of Medford Planning Director discussing a meeting that the city will be hosting on December 18th, 2018 at 5:30 PM at the Medford Public Library regarding the topic of rent burden and what the state plans to do in order to figure out solutions, the housing advisory committee that the city founded in 2017 and how this committee is addressing the problem.
Five on 5 – Matt Brinkley – City of Medford
