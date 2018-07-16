Home
Five on 5 – Melissa Cano – Oregon Department of Forestry

Five on 5 – Melissa Cano – Oregon Department of Forestry

Features Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Melissa Cano, the Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry discussing the fires caused by the recent lightning strikes, their strategy on how to handle the fires, how they can maintain their efforts through the summer weather, and the status of the Klamathon Fire.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics