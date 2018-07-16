On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Melissa Cano, the Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry discussing the fires caused by the recent lightning strikes, their strategy on how to handle the fires, how they can maintain their efforts through the summer weather, and the status of the Klamathon Fire.
Five on 5 – Melissa Cano – Oregon Department of Forestry
