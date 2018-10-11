Home
Five on 5 – Michael Moore – Quail Run Vineyards

Five on 5 – Michael Moore – Quail Run Vineyards

Features Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Michael Moore, the owner of Quail Run Vineyards, discussing how the smoke from this past summer’s wildfires has impacted business for local wineries.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »