Five on 5 – Millie Carlton – Blogger, “Scorched Wildfires the New Normal Hell No”

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Millie Carlton, a blogger that runs the blog “Scorched Wildfires the New Normal Hell No” discussing her return to the Medford area after having closed her business in Colorado, her choice on taking a non-partisan view regarding the tactics that officials in the area have taken to fight wildfires and deal with the smoke, and an event that she will be hosting in Medford on Saturday, June 1st, at Pear Blossom Park starting at 10:30 AM.
For More Information:
https://scorchedhellno.com/