On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Oregon Congressman Greg Walden discussing his bill to combat the opioid crisis clearing the House of Representatives and heading to a vote in the Senate, the grant that was given to Rogue Community Health in order help with addiction treatment, healthcare for Veterans, and his thoughts on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Five on 5 – Representative Greg Walden – (R) Oregon
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Oregon Congressman Greg Walden discussing his bill to combat the opioid crisis clearing the House of Representatives and heading to a vote in the Senate, the grant that was given to Rogue Community Health in order help with addiction treatment, healthcare for Veterans, and his thoughts on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.