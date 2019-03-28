Five on 5 – Richard Herskowitz – Ashland Independent Film Festival

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Ashland Independent Film Festival Artistic and Executive Director Richard Herskowitz discussing this years upcoming Festival set to start in a couple of weeks, the opening night festivities, how the Festival will feature the ability to ask the film director’s questions, as well as the appearance of Eleanor Coppola, wife of Director Francis Ford Coppola, discussing her film “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse.”
ASHLANDFILM.ORG