Five on 5 – Rick Dyer – (R) Jackson County Commissioner

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer discussing his upcoming bid for re-election, how he plans to prioritize handling issues caused by wildfire smoke, his ideas for furthering the economic development of the area, and his plans to help with the local homeless.

