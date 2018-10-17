On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer discussing his upcoming bid for re-election, how he plans to prioritize handling issues caused by wildfire smoke, his ideas for furthering the economic development of the area, and his plans to help with the local homeless.
Five on 5 – Rick Dyer – (R) Jackson County Commissioner
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer discussing his upcoming bid for re-election, how he plans to prioritize handling issues caused by wildfire smoke, his ideas for furthering the economic development of the area, and his plans to help with the local homeless.