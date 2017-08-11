HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Rick Harris and Ross Rampy – of the Ashland Realtors Golf Tournament Five on 5 – Rick Harris and Ross Rampy – of the Ashland Realtors Golf Tournament Features Five on 5 August 10, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Rick Harris and Ross Rampy discussing the history of the Ashland Realtors Golf Tournament, and the programs it raises money for, such as Habitat for Humanity. For More Information: 541-840-8690 or 541-770-7060 Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »