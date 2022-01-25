Five on 5 – Senator Ron Wyden – (D) Oregon

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 24, 2022

On tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by senator Ron Wyden to talk about the White House’s plan to fight western wildfires.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: