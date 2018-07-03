On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden discussing President Trump’s potential Supreme Court Justice nomination, healthcare, legislation on how to handle forest fires, and the protection of Constitutional Rights.
Five on 5 – Senator Ron Wyden – (D) Oregon
