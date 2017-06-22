Home
Five on 5 – Sergeant Shawn Richards – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Sergeant Shawn Richards of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue discussing the amount of searches they have conducted so far this year and how to stay safe during outdoor activities.

