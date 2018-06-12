On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler discussing the passing of former Jackson County Sheriff C.W. Smith, the nee for a new jail in the county, and about the restrictions on certain types of weapons.
Five on 5 – Sheriff Nate Sickler – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
