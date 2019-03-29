Home
Five on 5 – Sophia Blanton & Bruce Perlowin – Hemp, Inc.

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Hemp, Inc. Southern Oregon Project Manager Sophia Blanton and Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin discussing the Hemp University event that they hosted at Southern Oregon University which covered the ideas of networking and support in the growing hemp industry, the amount of hemp being grown locally, the differences between industrial hemp and marijuana, and what CBD is.

