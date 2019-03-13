Five on 5 – Terry Mackey & Andrea Saxon Gibson – Medford Jackson County Chamber Leadership Class

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Andrea Saxon Gibson with KDP CPAs and Terry Mackey from S&B James discussing the Medford Jackson County Chamber Leadership Class, a monthly meeting where representatives from local businesses come together to increase engagement with the community. Currently, they are working with the Community Works Transitional Living Program, which helps homeless youth between the ages of 16 and 22.
CALL TO DONATE:
541-608-8515
CATHY WATT – ROGUE VALLEY FOUNDATION
For More Information:
COMMUNITY-WORKS.ORG