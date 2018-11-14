On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Tim Vredenburg, Director of Forest Management for the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, discussing the responsibilities of his position, how the timber resources are utilized by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, how controlled burns are implemented, and how their approach to forest management varies from the approach used by the federal government.
Five on 5 – Tim Vredenburg – Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe
