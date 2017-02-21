HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5, TJ Jessup – SOAEYC Parent Champion Five on 5, TJ Jessup – SOAEYC Parent Champion Features Five on 5 February 20, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by TJ Jessup of the Southern Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children (SOAEYC) discussing an upcoming parenting conference on February 24th and 25th. For More Information: Home Home Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »