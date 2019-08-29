Five on 5 – Tracy Snyder – Rogue Valley Country Club

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Rogue Valley Country Club head golf pro Tracy Snyder discussing the upcoming 90th Annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships, the number of golfers competing this year, and how the competition organizers plan on helping the competitors handle potentially hot weather. In addition to the golf championships, there will also be additional events going on including a poker tournament, a bocce ball tournament, as well as a ping-pong tournament. The 90th Annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships start on Thursday, August 29th, 2019.
For More Information:
541-772-5965