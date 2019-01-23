Five on 5 – Susan Holt & Lisa Hutchins – Run With Grace

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Susan Holt, the Founder of Run With Grace, as well as Event Director Lisa Hutchins discussing the upcoming third annual Run With Grace happening this weekend, a run that honors the memory of Grace Holt and benefits children whom cannot afford to go to summer camps and/or enrichment programs through their Grace and Kindness charity. The run will take place at 10:00 AM this coming Saturday, January 26th, at Griffin Creek Elementary. Online Registration can be done until January 23rd at 7:30 PM.