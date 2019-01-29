Home
Five on 5 – Terri Eubanks – Ashland Fire

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Ashland Fire Community Preparedness Coordinator Terri Eubanks discussing the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, which is a team made up of citizens trained to suppress fire, handle injuries in a mass casualty incident, and how to work effectively with other emergency response organizations. In addition, they also aide in public events such as the annual parade in July.

For More Information:
Ashland Alert System Sign Up
TEXT ‘97520’ TO 888777

JACKSONCOUNTYOR.ORG/EMERGENCY

 

