Home
HOPE: Beyond Rejection

HOPE: Beyond Rejection

Features HOPE , , , , , ,
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh went to Curry County to find out about the organization Beyond Rejection. It was started by Jim Johnson, his family, and friends to help people during the AIDS crisis when people were getting put out on the streets. Now, he runs the organization from an antique shop in Gold Beach, helping those who are currently struggling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »