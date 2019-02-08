Home
HOPE: Chris Hardy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh spoke with Chris Hardy and learned her story on how she was able to come out of homelessness because of the help she received from Rogue Retreat.
If you’re interested in finding out more about Rogue Retreat click on the link here for their website.
711 E Main St. #25, Medford, OR 97504
541-499-0880

