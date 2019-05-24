Home
HOPE: Jamie Langdon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh met a woman who escaped an abusive marriage and came down to Medford with her two kids to find safety. Now, she thrives as a general manager at a hotel in Grants Pass thanks to the help of Rogue Retreat.

