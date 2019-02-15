Home
HOPE: Jennifer Covarrubias

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh spoke with Jennifer Covarrubias. She was homeless and seven months pregnant when she went to Rogue Retreat to get her life back on track.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Rogue Retreat click on the link here for their website.
711 E Main St. #25, Medford, OR 97504
541-499-0880

