Home
HOPE: Maslow Project

HOPE: Maslow Project

Features HOPE , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh spoke with the Maslow Project on how they provide services to children, young adults and families experiencing homelessness. 

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Maslow Project click on the link here for their website.

500 Monroe Street Medford, OR 97501

Monday-Friday 10:00am-5:00pm

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »